Insiders Buy the Holdings of RTM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 3.55% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,226,422 worth of DOW, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:
DOW — last trade: $65.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/29/2021
|James R. Fitterling
|Chairman and CEO
|5,000
|$56.03
|$280,148
|10/29/2021
|Richard K. Davis
|Director
|1,200
|$56.26
|$67,518
|03/07/2022
|Debra L. Dial
|Director
|375
|$57.84
|$21,688
|03/04/2022
|Jacqueline C. Hinman
|Director
|3,000
|$58.37
|$175,108
And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL), the #25 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $20,108,730 worth of BLL, which represents approximately 3.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BLL is detailed in the table below:
BLL — last trade: $87.15 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2021
|Ronald J. Lewis
|SR VP & COO
|10,000
|$91.26
|$912,625
|03/02/2022
|Betty J. Sapp
|Director
|1,500
|$87.00
|$130,500
|02/28/2022
|Stacey J. Panayiotou
|SVP & CHRO
|6,000
|$88.91
|$533,454
|03/10/2022
|Betty J. Sapp
|Director
|1,362
|$85.55
|$116,519
