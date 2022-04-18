Insiders Buy the Holdings of RTM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 3.55% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,226,422 worth of DOW, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $65.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/29/2021 James R. Fitterling Chairman and CEO 5,000 $56.03 $280,148 10/29/2021 Richard K. Davis Director 1,200 $56.26 $67,518 03/07/2022 Debra L. Dial Director 375 $57.84 $21,688 03/04/2022 Jacqueline C. Hinman Director 3,000 $58.37 $175,108

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL), the #25 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $20,108,730 worth of BLL, which represents approximately 3.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BLL is detailed in the table below:

BLL — last trade: $87.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2021 Ronald J. Lewis SR VP & COO 10,000 $91.26 $912,625 03/02/2022 Betty J. Sapp Director 1,500 $87.00 $130,500 02/28/2022 Stacey J. Panayiotou SVP & CHRO 6,000 $88.91 $533,454 03/10/2022 Betty J. Sapp Director 1,362 $85.55 $116,519

