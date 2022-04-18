Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of RTM ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM) shows an impressive 18.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Dow Inc (Symbol: DOW), which makes up 3.55% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $21,226,422 worth of DOW, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at DOW:

DOW — last trade: $65.49 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/29/2021 James R. Fitterling Chairman and CEO 5,000 $56.03 $280,148
10/29/2021 Richard K. Davis Director 1,200 $56.26 $67,518
03/07/2022 Debra L. Dial Director 375 $57.84 $21,688
03/04/2022 Jacqueline C. Hinman Director 3,000 $58.37 $175,108

And Ball Corp (Symbol: BLL), the #25 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Materials ETF (RTM), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $20,108,730 worth of BLL, which represents approximately 3.36% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BLL is detailed in the table below:

BLL — last trade: $87.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/09/2021 Ronald J. Lewis SR VP & COO 10,000 $91.26 $912,625
03/02/2022 Betty J. Sapp Director 1,500 $87.00 $130,500
02/28/2022 Stacey J. Panayiotou SVP & CHRO 6,000 $88.91 $533,454
03/10/2022 Betty J. Sapp Director 1,362 $85.55 $116,519

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest

BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

Most Popular