Insiders Buy the Holdings of RSPU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Utilities ETF (Symbol: RSPU) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
AES Corp (Symbol: AES), which makes up 3.13% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Utilities ETF (Symbol: RSPU), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,783,369 worth of AES, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AES:
AES — last trade: $16.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/16/2023
|Alain Monie
|Director
|27,400
|$18.27
|$500,598
|11/07/2023
|Paul L. Freedman
|EVP, GC and Corp. Secretary
|1,530
|$16.40
|$25,092
|11/07/2023
|Stephen Coughlin
|EVP and CFO
|1,529
|$16.40
|$25,076
|11/07/2023
|Andres Gluski
|President and CEO
|50,000
|$16.38
|$819,000
|11/08/2023
|Juan Ignacio Rubiolo
|EVP and Pres., Energy Infrast.
|2,450
|$16.37
|$40,106
|11/07/2023
|Santos Bernerd Da
|EVP and President, Renewables
|3,000
|$16.36
|$49,080
|11/09/2023
|Ricardo Manuel Falu
|SVP, COO, Pres. New Enrgy Tech
|2,450
|$16.30
|$39,935
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Consumer Services Dividend Stocks
BWY Videos
NWE Dividend Growth Rate
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.