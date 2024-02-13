Insiders Buy the Holdings of RSPU ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Utilities ETF (Symbol: RSPU) shows an impressive 13.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AES Corp (Symbol: AES), which makes up 3.13% of the Invesco S&P 500— Equal Weight Utilities ETF (Symbol: RSPU), has seen 7 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,783,369 worth of AES, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AES:

AES — last trade: $16.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/16/2023 Alain Monie Director 27,400 $18.27 $500,598 11/07/2023 Paul L. Freedman EVP, GC and Corp. Secretary 1,530 $16.40 $25,092 11/07/2023 Stephen Coughlin EVP and CFO 1,529 $16.40 $25,076 11/07/2023 Andres Gluski President and CEO 50,000 $16.38 $819,000 11/08/2023 Juan Ignacio Rubiolo EVP and Pres., Energy Infrast. 2,450 $16.37 $40,106 11/07/2023 Santos Bernerd Da EVP and President, Renewables 3,000 $16.36 $49,080 11/09/2023 Ricardo Manuel Falu SVP, COO, Pres. New Enrgy Tech 2,450 $16.30 $39,935

