Insiders Buy the Holdings of ROKT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), which makes up 6.65% of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,384,492 worth of MAXR, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAXR:
MAXR — last trade: $47.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/01/2020
|Daniel L. Jablonsky
|President and CEO
|3,000
|$22.69
|$68,060
|09/14/2020
|Joanne O'rourke Isham
|Director
|550
|$24.53
|$13,494
|11/10/2020
|Howell M. Estes
|Director
|2,800
|$23.14
|$64,782
|11/10/2020
|Biggs C. Porter
|EVP, CFO
|2,000
|$23.09
|$46,180
