Insiders Buy the Holdings of ROKT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), which makes up 6.65% of the SPDR— S&P Kensho Final Frontiers ETF (ROKT), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,384,492 worth of MAXR, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAXR:

MAXR — last trade: $47.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/01/2020 Daniel L. Jablonsky President and CEO 3,000 $22.69 $68,060 09/14/2020 Joanne O'rourke Isham Director 550 $24.53 $13,494 11/10/2020 Howell M. Estes Director 2,800 $23.14 $64,782 11/10/2020 Biggs C. Porter EVP, CFO 2,000 $23.09 $46,180

