Insiders Buy the Holdings of RFV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), which makes up 2.38% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,621,347 worth of KSS, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KSS:
KSS — last trade: $26.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/19/2022
|Peter Boneparth
|Director
|25,000
|$30.01
|$750,130
|08/23/2022
|Jonas Prising
|Director
|10,000
|$29.67
|$296,694
|08/24/2022
|John E. Schlifske
|Director
|3,413
|$29.29
|$99,967
And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), the #8 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,477,511 worth of PVH, which represents approximately 2.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PVH is detailed in the table below:
PVH — last trade: $80.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/06/2022
|Martijn Hagman
|CEO TH Global/PVH Europe
|1,856
|$53.93
|$100,094
|09/06/2022
|Stefan Larsson
|Chief Executive Officer
|18,540
|$53.94
|$1,000,000
|09/06/2022
|Zachary Coughlin
|EVP, Chief Financial Officer
|1,857
|$53.85
|$100,000
