Insiders Buy the Holdings of RFV ETF

January 11, 2023 — 09:58 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Kohl's Corp. (Symbol: KSS), which makes up 2.38% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,621,347 worth of KSS, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KSS:

KSS — last trade: $26.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/19/2022 Peter Boneparth Director 25,000 $30.01 $750,130
08/23/2022 Jonas Prising Director 10,000 $29.67 $296,694
08/24/2022 John E. Schlifske Director 3,413 $29.29 $99,967

And PVH Corp (Symbol: PVH), the #8 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (RFV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,477,511 worth of PVH, which represents approximately 2.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PVH is detailed in the table below:

PVH — last trade: $80.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2022 Martijn Hagman CEO TH Global/PVH Europe 1,856 $53.93 $100,094
09/06/2022 Stefan Larsson Chief Executive Officer 18,540 $53.94 $1,000,000
09/06/2022 Zachary Coughlin EVP, Chief Financial Officer 1,857 $53.85 $100,000

