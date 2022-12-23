Insiders Buy the Holdings of RFV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), which makes up 1.12% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,006,944 worth of HBI, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBI:
HBI — last trade: $5.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/06/2022
|Bobby J. Griffin
|Director
|2,000
|$8.40
|$16,810
|09/06/2022
|Ann Elizabeth Ziegler
|Director
|5,800
|$8.41
|$48,778
|09/06/2022
|Stephen B. Bratspies
|Chief Executive Officer
|30,000
|$8.65
|$259,500
|09/07/2022
|Franck J. Moison
|Director
|6,470
|$8.59
|$55,581
|09/01/2022
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|35,000
|$8.71
|$304,800
|09/01/2022
|Cheryl K. Beebe
|Director
|11,494
|$8.62
|$99,078
|09/09/2022
|James C. Johnson
|Director
|2,000
|$9.11
|$18,220
|09/12/2022
|Tracy M. Preston
|GC, Corp Sec and CCO
|3,000
|$9.36
|$28,065
And Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), the #45 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,791,465 worth of PEB, which represents approximately 1.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PEB is detailed in the table below:
PEB — last trade: $12.78 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/30/2022
|Jon E. Bortz
|Chairman, President and CEO
|26,000
|$16.54
|$429,988
|06/30/2022
|Ron E. Jackson
|Director
|5,900
|$16.86
|$99,474
