Insiders Buy the Holdings of RFV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV) shows an impressive 13.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

HanesBrands Inc (Symbol: HBI), which makes up 1.12% of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,006,944 worth of HBI, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HBI:

HBI — last trade: $5.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/06/2022 Bobby J. Griffin Director 2,000 $8.40 $16,810
09/06/2022 Ann Elizabeth Ziegler Director 5,800 $8.41 $48,778
09/06/2022 Stephen B. Bratspies Chief Executive Officer 30,000 $8.65 $259,500
09/07/2022 Franck J. Moison Director 6,470 $8.59 $55,581
09/01/2022 Ronald L. Nelson Director 35,000 $8.71 $304,800
09/01/2022 Cheryl K. Beebe Director 11,494 $8.62 $99,078
09/09/2022 James C. Johnson Director 2,000 $9.11 $18,220
09/12/2022 Tracy M. Preston GC, Corp Sec and CCO 3,000 $9.36 $28,065

And Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (Symbol: PEB), the #45 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P MidCap 400— Pure Value ETF (Symbol: RFV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,791,465 worth of PEB, which represents approximately 1.00% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at PEB is detailed in the table below:

PEB — last trade: $12.78 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/30/2022 Jon E. Bortz Chairman, President and CEO 26,000 $16.54 $429,988
06/30/2022 Ron E. Jackson Director 5,900 $16.86 $99,474

