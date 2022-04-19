Insiders Buy the Holdings of REM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), which makes up 9.55% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $89,316,845 worth of STWD, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STWD:

STWD — last trade: $24.21 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/20/2021 Jeffrey F. Dimodica President 6,500 $22.86 $148,590 12/20/2021 Barry S. Sternlicht CEO, Chairman of Board 217,500 $22.66 $4,928,550

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.