Insiders Buy the Holdings of REM ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM) shows an impressive 13.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Starwood Property Trust Inc. (Symbol: STWD), which makes up 9.55% of the iShares Mortgage Real Estate ETF (REM), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $89,316,845 worth of STWD, making it the #2 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at STWD:
STWD — last trade: $24.21 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/20/2021
|Jeffrey F. Dimodica
|President
|6,500
|$22.86
|$148,590
|12/20/2021
|Barry S. Sternlicht
|CEO, Chairman of Board
|217,500
|$22.66
|$4,928,550
