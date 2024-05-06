News & Insights

Insiders Buy the Holdings of QCLN ETF

May 06, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Symbol: QCLN) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), which makes up 1.58% of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Symbol: QCLN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,280,162 worth of WOLF, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF:

WOLF — last trade: $25.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/02/2024 Darren R. Jackson Director 10,000 $25.80 $257,954
02/02/2024 Stacy J. Smith Director 9,450 $26.35 $249,018
02/02/2024 John B. Replogle Director 10,000 $26.04 $260,358

And Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC), the #26 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Symbol: QCLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,368,833 worth of FLNC, which represents approximately 1.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLNC is detailed in the table below:

FLNC — last trade: $20.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/04/2024 Julian Nebreda President and CEO 6,700 $14.77 $98,926
03/04/2024 Ahmed Pasha SVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,300 $15.20 $50,160

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
