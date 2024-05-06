Insiders Buy the Holdings of QCLN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Symbol: QCLN) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), which makes up 1.58% of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Symbol: QCLN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,280,162 worth of WOLF, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF:
WOLF — last trade: $25.33 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/02/2024
|Darren R. Jackson
|Director
|10,000
|$25.80
|$257,954
|02/02/2024
|Stacy J. Smith
|Director
|9,450
|$26.35
|$249,018
|02/02/2024
|John B. Replogle
|Director
|10,000
|$26.04
|$260,358
And Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC), the #26 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Symbol: QCLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,368,833 worth of FLNC, which represents approximately 1.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLNC is detailed in the table below:
FLNC — last trade: $20.90 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/04/2024
|Julian Nebreda
|President and CEO
|6,700
|$14.77
|$98,926
|03/04/2024
|Ahmed Pasha
|SVP & Chief Financial Officer
|3,300
|$15.20
|$50,160
