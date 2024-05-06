Insiders Buy the Holdings of QCLN ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Symbol: QCLN) shows an impressive 12.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Wolfspeed Inc (Symbol: WOLF), which makes up 1.58% of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Symbol: QCLN), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,280,162 worth of WOLF, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WOLF:

WOLF — last trade: $25.33 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/02/2024 Darren R. Jackson Director 10,000 $25.80 $257,954 02/02/2024 Stacy J. Smith Director 9,450 $26.35 $249,018 02/02/2024 John B. Replogle Director 10,000 $26.04 $260,358

And Fluence Energy Inc (Symbol: FLNC), the #26 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (Symbol: QCLN), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $9,368,833 worth of FLNC, which represents approximately 1.31% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FLNC is detailed in the table below:

FLNC — last trade: $20.90 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/04/2024 Julian Nebreda President and CEO 6,700 $14.77 $98,926 03/04/2024 Ahmed Pasha SVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,300 $15.20 $50,160

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 AA Videos

 HRMY Average Annual Return

 NAOV Average Annual Return



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.