Insiders Buy the Holdings of QABA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 18.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), which makes up 1.74% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,186,227 worth of TCBI, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI:

TCBI — last trade: $59.46 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/25/2024 Laura L. Whitley Director 2,000 $62.56 $125,120 02/13/2024 Robert W. Stallings Director 4,000 $56.48 $225,920 02/27/2024 Thomas E. Long Director 2,000 $58.78 $117,560

And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #33 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $728,641 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 1.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:

NBTB — last trade: $37 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/14/2023 Jason David Brown Director 350 $41.50 $14,525 01/25/2024 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $36.80 $36,800 02/05/2024 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $34.00 $34,000

