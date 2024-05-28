Insiders Buy the Holdings of QABA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 18.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (Symbol: TCBI), which makes up 1.74% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,186,227 worth of TCBI, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at TCBI:
TCBI — last trade: $59.46 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/25/2024
|Laura L. Whitley
|Director
|2,000
|$62.56
|$125,120
|02/13/2024
|Robert W. Stallings
|Director
|4,000
|$56.48
|$225,920
|02/27/2024
|Thomas E. Long
|Director
|2,000
|$58.78
|$117,560
And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #33 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $728,641 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 1.07% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:
NBTB — last trade: $37 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/14/2023
|Jason David Brown
|Director
|350
|$41.50
|$14,525
|01/25/2024
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$36.80
|$36,800
|02/05/2024
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$34.00
|$34,000
