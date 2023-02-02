Insiders Buy the Holdings of QABA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 17.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), which makes up 0.94% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,779,554 worth of WSBC, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC:
WSBC — last trade: $37.38 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/15/2022
|Joseph R. Robinson
|Director
|1,000
|$34.90
|$34,900
|01/30/2023
|Kerry M. Stemler
|Director
|1,000
|$36.16
|$36,162
And Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), the #45 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,427,900 worth of SYBT, which represents approximately 0.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYBT is detailed in the table below:
SYBT — last trade: $59.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/06/2022
|Richard A. Lechleiter
|Director
|906
|$71.39
|$64,679
|01/27/2023
|John Schutte
|Director
|750
|$58.00
|$43,500
