Insiders Buy the Holdings of QABA ETF

February 02, 2023 — 10:27 am EST

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA) shows an impressive 17.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

WesBanco Inc (Symbol: WSBC), which makes up 0.94% of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,779,554 worth of WSBC, making it the #36 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WSBC:

WSBC — last trade: $37.38 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/15/2022 Joseph R. Robinson Director 1,000 $34.90 $34,900
01/30/2023 Kerry M. Stemler Director 1,000 $36.16 $36,162

And Stock Yards Bancorp Inc (Symbol: SYBT), the #45 largest holding among components of the First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,427,900 worth of SYBT, which represents approximately 0.76% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at SYBT is detailed in the table below:

SYBT — last trade: $59.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/06/2022 Richard A. Lechleiter Director 906 $71.39 $64,679
01/27/2023 John Schutte Director 750 $58.00 $43,500

