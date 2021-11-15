Insiders Buy the Holdings of PYZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (Symbol: PYZ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), which makes up 2.27% of the Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (Symbol: PYZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,542,177 worth of LPX, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LPX:

LPX — last trade: $67.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/05/2021 Alan Haughie EVP, CFO 12,470 $55.94 $697,556 08/09/2021 Stephen E. Macadam Director 1,850 $56.24 $104,052

