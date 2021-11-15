Insiders Buy the Holdings of PYZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (Symbol: PYZ) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Louisiana-Pacific Corp (Symbol: LPX), which makes up 2.27% of the Invesco DWA Basic Materials Momentum ETF (Symbol: PYZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,542,177 worth of LPX, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LPX:
LPX — last trade: $67.44 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/05/2021
|Alan Haughie
|EVP, CFO
|12,470
|$55.94
|$697,556
|08/09/2021
|Stephen E. Macadam
|Director
|1,850
|$56.24
|$104,052
