Insiders Buy the Holdings of PWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), which makes up 3.70% of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,676,196 worth of AVGO, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVGO:
AVGO — last trade: $457.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/10/2020
|Raul J. Fernandez
|Director
|167
|$360.54
|$60,210
|09/18/2020
|Henry Samueli
|Director
|101,740
|$361.45
|$36,773,923
|12/15/2020
|Raul J. Fernandez
|Director
|120
|$416.80
|$50,016
