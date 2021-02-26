Insiders Buy the Holdings of PWV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV) shows an impressive 10.8% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Broadcom Inc (Symbol: AVGO), which makes up 3.70% of the Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Value ETF (PWV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $25,676,196 worth of AVGO, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AVGO:

AVGO — last trade: $457.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/10/2020 Raul J. Fernandez Director 167 $360.54 $60,210 09/18/2020 Henry Samueli Director 101,740 $361.45 $36,773,923 12/15/2020 Raul J. Fernandez Director 120 $416.80 $50,016

