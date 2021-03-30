Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of PSL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL) shows an impressive 10.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Coty, Inc. (Symbol: COTY), which makes up 3.50% of the Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,836,086 worth of COTY, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at COTY:

COTY — last trade: $8.93 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/20/2020 Johannes P. Huth Director 1,000,000 $6.20 $6,199,000
11/20/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 15,000 $6.01 $90,139
11/24/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 5,000 $7.26 $36,280
11/19/2020 Isabelle Parize Director 10,000 $6.13 $61,300
11/25/2020 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $7.10 $355,175
11/25/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 17,500 $7.14 $124,955
11/27/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 5,000 $6.80 $34,000
12/01/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 5,000 $7.00 $34,995
12/08/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 4,000 $6.98 $27,935
12/11/2020 Anna Von Bayern Chief Corp. Affairs Officer 32,100 $7.24 $232,261
02/11/2021 Olivier Goudet Director 50,000 $6.86 $342,920
02/11/2021 Isabelle Parize Director 15,225 $6.60 $100,485
02/11/2021 Robert S. Singer Director 75,000 $6.63 $497,160

And Tupperware Brands Corp (Symbol: TUP), the #12 largest holding among components of the Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (Symbol: PSL), shows 5 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,968,836 worth of TUP, which represents approximately 2.71% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at TUP is detailed in the table below:

TUP — last trade: $24.44 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/10/2020 Richard Goudis Executive Vice Chairman 27,500 $28.64 $787,600
03/12/2021 Karen M. Sheehan EVP, CLO & Secretary 2,012 $24.79 $49,877
03/12/2021 Cassandra Harris CFO & COO 2,000 $24.15 $48,300
03/12/2021 Richard Goudis Executive Vice Chairman 20,475 $24.36 $498,812
03/12/2021 Calero Miguel Angel Fernandez Chief Executive Officer 20,000 $24.95 $499,000
03/15/2021 Patricio Cuesta President, Commercial WW 3,000 $27.79 $83,370

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

