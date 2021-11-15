Insiders Buy the Holdings of PSCF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), which makes up 1.07% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $560,336 worth of UCBI, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UCBI:
UCBI — last trade: $36.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/12/2021
|Robert H. Blalock
|Director
|3,000
|$31.16
|$93,479
|08/06/2021
|Robert A. Edwards
|EVP, CHIEF RISK OFFICER
|9,900
|$30.30
|$299,970
And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #68 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $323,257 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:
NWBI — last trade: $14.23 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/28/2021
|David M. Tullio
|Director
|4,000
|$14.09
|$56,340
|06/03/2021
|William F. McKnight
|Director
|1,600
|$14.16
|$22,656
|08/12/2021
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$13.41
|$134,100
