Insiders Buy the Holdings of PSCF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 11.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

United Community Banks Inc (Symbol: UCBI), which makes up 1.07% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $560,336 worth of UCBI, making it the #17 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UCBI:

UCBI — last trade: $36.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/12/2021 Robert H. Blalock Director 3,000 $31.16 $93,479 08/06/2021 Robert A. Edwards EVP, CHIEF RISK OFFICER 9,900 $30.30 $299,970

And Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), the #68 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $323,257 worth of NWBI, which represents approximately 0.62% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI is detailed in the table below:

NWBI — last trade: $14.23 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/28/2021 David M. Tullio Director 4,000 $14.09 $56,340 06/03/2021 William F. McKnight Director 1,600 $14.16 $22,656 08/12/2021 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $13.41 $134,100

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.