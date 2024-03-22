Insiders Buy the Holdings of PSCF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), which makes up 0.86% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $163,298 worth of CBU, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CBU:
CBU — last trade: $46.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/22/2023
|Brian R. Ace
|Director
|2,410
|$41.37
|$99,702
|10/27/2023
|Jeffrey M. Levy
|President, Commercial Banking
|1,300
|$38.60
|$50,186
|02/14/2024
|Dimitar Karaivanov
|President & CEO
|1,000
|$43.70
|$43,700
And Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), the #49 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $146,321 worth of FCPT, which represents approximately 0.77% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT is detailed in the table below:
FCPT — last trade: $24.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/06/2023
|William H. Lenehan
|President and CEO
|9,000
|$22.05
|$198,450
|11/07/2023
|Douglas B. Hansen
|Director
|4,950
|$21.74
|$107,613
