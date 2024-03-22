Insiders Buy the Holdings of PSCF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Community Bank System Inc (Symbol: CBU), which makes up 0.86% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $163,298 worth of CBU, making it the #39 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CBU:

CBU — last trade: $46.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/22/2023 Brian R. Ace Director 2,410 $41.37 $99,702 10/27/2023 Jeffrey M. Levy President, Commercial Banking 1,300 $38.60 $50,186 02/14/2024 Dimitar Karaivanov President & CEO 1,000 $43.70 $43,700

And Four Corners Property Trust Inc (Symbol: FCPT), the #49 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $146,321 worth of FCPT, which represents approximately 0.77% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FCPT is detailed in the table below:

FCPT — last trade: $24.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/06/2023 William H. Lenehan President and CEO 9,000 $22.05 $198,450 11/07/2023 Douglas B. Hansen Director 4,950 $21.74 $107,613

