Insiders Buy the Holdings of PSCF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Goosehead Insurance Inc (Symbol: GSHD), which makes up 0.64% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $127,420 worth of GSHD, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GSHD:

GSHD — last trade: $75.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/26/2024 Mark Miller President and COO 5,000 $73.86 $369,275 02/26/2024 John Terry O'connor General Counsel 1,000 $73.46 $73,460 02/26/2024 Mark E. Jones Jr. Chief Financial Officer 1,332 $74.86 $99,714 02/28/2024 Waded Cruzado Director 250 $75.10 $18,775

And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #71 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $112,608 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:

NBTB — last trade: $34.26 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/14/2023 Jason David Brown Director 350 $41.50 $14,525 01/25/2024 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $36.80 $36,800 02/05/2024 Scott Allen Kingsley EVP & Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $34.00 $34,000

