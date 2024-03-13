Insiders Buy the Holdings of PSCF ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Goosehead Insurance Inc (Symbol: GSHD), which makes up 0.64% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $127,420 worth of GSHD, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at GSHD:
GSHD — last trade: $75.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2024
|Mark Miller
|President and COO
|5,000
|$73.86
|$369,275
|02/26/2024
|John Terry O'connor
|General Counsel
|1,000
|$73.46
|$73,460
|02/26/2024
|Mark E. Jones Jr.
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,332
|$74.86
|$99,714
|02/28/2024
|Waded Cruzado
|Director
|250
|$75.10
|$18,775
And NBT Bancorp. Inc. (Symbol: NBTB), the #71 largest holding among components of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Financials ETF (PSCF), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $112,608 worth of NBTB, which represents approximately 0.56% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NBTB is detailed in the table below:
NBTB — last trade: $34.26 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/14/2023
|Jason David Brown
|Director
|350
|$41.50
|$14,525
|01/25/2024
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$36.80
|$36,800
|02/05/2024
|Scott Allen Kingsley
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$34.00
|$34,000
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
WINT Insider Buying
QRHC Past Earnings
STRS Average Annual Return
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.