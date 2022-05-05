Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of PRFZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), which makes up 0.20% of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,548,065 worth of MAXR, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAXR:

MAXR — last trade: $34.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/23/2021 Walter S. Scott EVP and CTO 1,867 $29.52 $55,116
12/22/2021 Leon Anthony Frazier EVP, Global Field Operations 500 $29.98 $14,990
12/17/2021 Jeff Robertson III SVP, Chief Internal Ops Ofc 888 $26.86 $23,852

And Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), the #93 largest holding among components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,031,465 worth of ATSG, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ATSG is detailed in the table below:

ATSG — last trade: $31.99 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
11/30/2021 Quint O. Turner Chief Financial Officer 992 $25.10 $24,899
11/30/2021 David R. Soaper Subsidiary President, ABX Air 40,000 $24.96 $998,482
03/25/2022 Jeffrey J. Vorholt Director 2,000 $32.94 $65,877

