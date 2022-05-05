Insiders Buy the Holdings of PRFZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Maxar Technologies Inc (Symbol: MAXR), which makes up 0.20% of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,548,065 worth of MAXR, making it the #27 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MAXR:
MAXR — last trade: $34.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/23/2021
|Walter S. Scott
|EVP and CTO
|1,867
|$29.52
|$55,116
|12/22/2021
|Leon Anthony Frazier
|EVP, Global Field Operations
|500
|$29.98
|$14,990
|12/17/2021
|Jeff Robertson III
|SVP, Chief Internal Ops Ofc
|888
|$26.86
|$23,852
And Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (Symbol: ATSG), the #93 largest holding among components of the Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,031,465 worth of ATSG, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ATSG is detailed in the table below:
ATSG — last trade: $31.99 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/30/2021
|Quint O. Turner
|Chief Financial Officer
|992
|$25.10
|$24,899
|11/30/2021
|David R. Soaper
|Subsidiary President, ABX Air
|40,000
|$24.96
|$998,482
|03/25/2022
|Jeffrey J. Vorholt
|Director
|2,000
|$32.94
|$65,877
