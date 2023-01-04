Insiders Buy the Holdings of PPA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 1.06% of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,720,384 worth of WWD, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:

WWD — last trade: $97.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/03/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $94.97 $47,484 08/04/2022 Paul Donovan Director 11,100 $94.49 $1,048,796 08/22/2022 Paul Donovan Director 3,000 $98.85 $296,550 08/29/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 1,000 $96.92 $96,925 08/30/2022 David P. Hess Director 11,000 $93.93 $1,033,230 08/31/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $92.97 $46,485 08/31/2022 Paul Donovan Director 5,300 $93.35 $494,752 09/01/2022 Paul Donovan Director 2,100 $92.02 $193,242 09/06/2022 Rajeev Bhalla Director 435 $91.83 $39,945

And Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Symbol: CMTL), the #52 largest holding among components of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,572,054 worth of CMTL, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMTL is detailed in the table below:

CMTL — last trade: $12.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/18/2022 Michael Bondi Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $9.33 $37,320 07/18/2022 Michael Porcelain CEO & President 6,250 $9.53 $59,555 07/19/2022 Lisa /ADV Lesavoy Director 10,000 $10.22 $102,200 07/21/2022 Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer 4,640 $10.60 $49,184 07/21/2022 Yacov A. Shamash Director 1,500 $10.63 $15,945 07/21/2022 Michael Porcelain President & CEO 2,380 $10.52 $25,038 12/13/2022 Wendi B. Carpenter Director 1,000 $13.42 $13,420

