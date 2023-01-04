Markets
PPA

Insiders Buy the Holdings of PPA ETF

January 04, 2023 — 09:34 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 1.06% of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,720,384 worth of WWD, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:

WWD — last trade: $97.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/03/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $94.97 $47,484
08/04/2022 Paul Donovan Director 11,100 $94.49 $1,048,796
08/22/2022 Paul Donovan Director 3,000 $98.85 $296,550
08/29/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 1,000 $96.92 $96,925
08/30/2022 David P. Hess Director 11,000 $93.93 $1,033,230
08/31/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $92.97 $46,485
08/31/2022 Paul Donovan Director 5,300 $93.35 $494,752
09/01/2022 Paul Donovan Director 2,100 $92.02 $193,242
09/06/2022 Rajeev Bhalla Director 435 $91.83 $39,945

And Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Symbol: CMTL), the #52 largest holding among components of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,572,054 worth of CMTL, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMTL is detailed in the table below:

CMTL — last trade: $12.28 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/18/2022 Michael Bondi Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $9.33 $37,320
07/18/2022 Michael Porcelain CEO & President 6,250 $9.53 $59,555
07/19/2022 Lisa /ADV Lesavoy Director 10,000 $10.22 $102,200
07/21/2022 Maria Hedden Chief Operating Officer 4,640 $10.60 $49,184
07/21/2022 Yacov A. Shamash Director 1,500 $10.63 $15,945
07/21/2022 Michael Porcelain President & CEO 2,380 $10.52 $25,038
12/13/2022 Wendi B. Carpenter Director 1,000 $13.42 $13,420

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Best Value Stocks
 Biotechnology mergers and acquisitions
 DGNU Average Annual Return

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PPA
WWD
CMTL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.