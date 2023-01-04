Insiders Buy the Holdings of PPA ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA) shows an impressive 10.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 1.06% of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $17,720,384 worth of WWD, making it the #28 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:
WWD — last trade: $97.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/03/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|500
|$94.97
|$47,484
|08/04/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|11,100
|$94.49
|$1,048,796
|08/22/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|3,000
|$98.85
|$296,550
|08/29/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|1,000
|$96.92
|$96,925
|08/30/2022
|David P. Hess
|Director
|11,000
|$93.93
|$1,033,230
|08/31/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|500
|$92.97
|$46,485
|08/31/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|5,300
|$93.35
|$494,752
|09/01/2022
|Paul Donovan
|Director
|2,100
|$92.02
|$193,242
|09/06/2022
|Rajeev Bhalla
|Director
|435
|$91.83
|$39,945
And Comtech Telecommunications Corp. (Symbol: CMTL), the #52 largest holding among components of the Invesco Aerospace & Defense ETF (Symbol: PPA), shows 6 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,572,054 worth of CMTL, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CMTL is detailed in the table below:
CMTL — last trade: $12.28 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/18/2022
|Michael Bondi
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$9.33
|$37,320
|07/18/2022
|Michael Porcelain
|CEO & President
|6,250
|$9.53
|$59,555
|07/19/2022
|Lisa /ADV Lesavoy
|Director
|10,000
|$10.22
|$102,200
|07/21/2022
|Maria Hedden
|Chief Operating Officer
|4,640
|$10.60
|$49,184
|07/21/2022
|Yacov A. Shamash
|Director
|1,500
|$10.63
|$15,945
|07/21/2022
|Michael Porcelain
|President & CEO
|2,380
|$10.52
|$25,038
|12/13/2022
|Wendi B. Carpenter
|Director
|1,000
|$13.42
|$13,420
