Insiders Buy the Holdings of PEZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), which makes up 2.49% of the Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,009,327 worth of AZO, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AZO:
AZO — last trade: $2054.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2022
|Brian Hannasch
|Director
|266
|$1879.53
|$499,955
|03/17/2022
|K. Michelle Borninkhof
|Senior Vice President & CIO
|259
|$1944.66
|$503,668
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.