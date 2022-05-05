Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of PEZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

AutoZone, Inc. (Symbol: AZO), which makes up 2.49% of the Invesco DWA Consumer Cyclicals Momentum ETF (PEZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,009,327 worth of AZO, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AZO:

AZO — last trade: $2054.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2022 Brian Hannasch Director 266 $1879.53 $499,955
03/17/2022 K. Michelle Borninkhof Senior Vice President & CIO 259 $1944.66 $503,668

