Insiders Buy the Holdings of PEY ETF

BNK Invest
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) shows an impressive 15.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 2.61% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,881,823 worth of NWBI, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:

NWBI — last trade: $13.17 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/22/2021 Mark T. Reitzes Sr. EVP Commercial Banking 2,110 $14.07 $29,696
05/13/2021 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $13.88 $138,803
05/28/2021 David M. Tullio Director 4,000 $14.09 $56,340
06/03/2021 William F. McKnight Director 1,600 $14.16 $22,656
08/12/2021 Timothy M. Hunter Director 10,000 $13.41 $134,100

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

