Insiders Buy the Holdings of PEY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) shows an impressive 15.1% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (Symbol: NWBI), which makes up 2.61% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $24,881,823 worth of NWBI, making it the #7 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at NWBI:
NWBI — last trade: $13.17 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/22/2021
|Mark T. Reitzes
|Sr. EVP Commercial Banking
|2,110
|$14.07
|$29,696
|05/13/2021
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$13.88
|$138,803
|05/28/2021
|David M. Tullio
|Director
|4,000
|$14.09
|$56,340
|06/03/2021
|William F. McKnight
|Director
|1,600
|$14.16
|$22,656
|08/12/2021
|Timothy M. Hunter
|Director
|10,000
|$13.41
|$134,100
