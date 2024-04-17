Insiders Buy the Holdings of PEY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), which makes up 2.61% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,379,400 worth of WBA, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBA:

WBA — last trade: $17.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/05/2024 Timothy C. Wentworth Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $24.22 $242,220 01/29/2024 Valerie B. Jarrett Director 4,456 $22.44 $99,993 04/02/2024 Manmohan Mahajan EVP and Global CFO 6,000 $19.38 $116,280 04/11/2024 Inderpal S. Bhandari Director 3,000 $18.05 $54,150

And Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), the #46 largest holding among components of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,892,972 worth of INDB, which represents approximately 1.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INDB is detailed in the table below:

INDB — last trade: $48.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 10/30/2023 Jeffrey J. Tengel Chief Executive Officer 2,100 $48.58 $102,028 10/27/2023 Lee C. Powlus Chief Tech & Operations Off. 512 $47.45 $24,294 03/01/2024 Mark J. Ruggiero CFO & EVP Consumer Lending 500 $51.09 $25,543

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding AIDB

 UPLD market cap history

 SEMR Insider Buying



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.