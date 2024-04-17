News & Insights

Markets
WBA

Insiders Buy the Holdings of PEY ETF

April 17, 2024 — 10:03 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), which makes up 2.61% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,379,400 worth of WBA, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBA:

WBA — last trade: $17.64 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
01/05/2024 Timothy C. Wentworth Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $24.22 $242,220
01/29/2024 Valerie B. Jarrett Director 4,456 $22.44 $99,993
04/02/2024 Manmohan Mahajan EVP and Global CFO 6,000 $19.38 $116,280
04/11/2024 Inderpal S. Bhandari Director 3,000 $18.05 $54,150

And Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), the #46 largest holding among components of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,892,972 worth of INDB, which represents approximately 1.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INDB is detailed in the table below:

INDB — last trade: $48.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/30/2023 Jeffrey J. Tengel Chief Executive Officer 2,100 $48.58 $102,028
10/27/2023 Lee C. Powlus Chief Tech & Operations Off. 512 $47.45 $24,294
03/01/2024 Mark J. Ruggiero CFO & EVP Consumer Lending 500 $51.09 $25,543

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 Funds Holding AIDB
 UPLD market cap history
 SEMR Insider Buying

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WBA
INDB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.