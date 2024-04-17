Insiders Buy the Holdings of PEY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY) shows an impressive 11.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), which makes up 2.61% of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $30,379,400 worth of WBA, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBA:
WBA — last trade: $17.64 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/05/2024
|Timothy C. Wentworth
|Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$24.22
|$242,220
|01/29/2024
|Valerie B. Jarrett
|Director
|4,456
|$22.44
|$99,993
|04/02/2024
|Manmohan Mahajan
|EVP and Global CFO
|6,000
|$19.38
|$116,280
|04/11/2024
|Inderpal S. Bhandari
|Director
|3,000
|$18.05
|$54,150
And Independent Bank Corp (Symbol: INDB), the #46 largest holding among components of the Invesco High Yield Equity Dividend Achievers ETF (PEY), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $17,892,972 worth of INDB, which represents approximately 1.54% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at INDB is detailed in the table below:
INDB — last trade: $48.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/30/2023
|Jeffrey J. Tengel
|Chief Executive Officer
|2,100
|$48.58
|$102,028
|10/27/2023
|Lee C. Powlus
|Chief Tech & Operations Off.
|512
|$47.45
|$24,294
|03/01/2024
|Mark J. Ruggiero
|CFO & EVP Consumer Lending
|500
|$51.09
|$25,543
