Insiders Buy the Holdings of PBJ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 4.79% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,359,452 worth of KDP, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:
KDP — last trade: $31.91 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/08/2020
|Olivier Goudet
|Director
|20,000
|$29.06
|$581,214
|11/25/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|7,500
|$30.21
|$226,562
|12/08/2020
|Robert S. Singer
|Director
|2,500
|$30.30
|$75,748
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.