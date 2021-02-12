Insiders Buy the Holdings of PBJ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 4.79% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,359,452 worth of KDP, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $31.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/08/2020 Olivier Goudet Director 20,000 $29.06 $581,214 11/25/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 7,500 $30.21 $226,562 12/08/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 2,500 $30.30 $75,748

