Markets
KDP

Insiders Buy the Holdings of PBJ ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) shows an impressive 12.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (Symbol: KDP), which makes up 4.79% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $3,359,452 worth of KDP, making it the #3 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at KDP:

KDP — last trade: $31.91 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
09/08/2020 Olivier Goudet Director 20,000 $29.06 $581,214
11/25/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 7,500 $30.21 $226,562
12/08/2020 Robert S. Singer Director 2,500 $30.30 $75,748

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

KDP

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest