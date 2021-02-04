Insiders Buy the Holdings of PBJ ETF

Markets
A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM), which makes up 2.58% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,697,882 worth of SFM, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFM:

SFM — last trade: $21.94 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/11/2020 Joel D. Anderson Director 5,000 $23.95 $119,750
11/02/2020 Joe Fortunato Director 13,000 $18.80 $244,366
11/02/2020 Kristen E. Blum Director 2,750 $18.50 $50,875

