Insiders Buy the Holdings of PBJ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ) shows an impressive 12.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (Symbol: SFM), which makes up 2.58% of the Invesco Dynamic Food & Beverage ETF (PBJ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,697,882 worth of SFM, making it the #21 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SFM:
SFM — last trade: $21.94 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/11/2020
|Joel D. Anderson
|Director
|5,000
|$23.95
|$119,750
|11/02/2020
|Joe Fortunato
|Director
|13,000
|$18.80
|$244,366
|11/02/2020
|Kristen E. Blum
|Director
|2,750
|$18.50
|$50,875
