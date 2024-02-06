Insiders Buy the Holdings of PAWZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), which makes up 0.14% of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $106,648 worth of SPB, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPB:

SPB — last trade: $79.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/21/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 10,000 $79.20 $792,050 08/29/2023 Ehsan Zargar EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary 843 $82.98 $69,952 08/29/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 5,000 $82.89 $414,450 11/28/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 40,000 $66.72 $2,668,700 11/27/2023 Ehsan Zargar EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary 1,053 $66.50 $70,024

