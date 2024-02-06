News & Insights

Markets
SPB

Insiders Buy the Holdings of PAWZ ETF

February 06, 2024 — 09:48 am EST

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), which makes up 0.14% of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $106,648 worth of SPB, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPB:

SPB — last trade: $79.54 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/21/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 10,000 $79.20 $792,050
08/29/2023 Ehsan Zargar EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary 843 $82.98 $69,952
08/29/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 5,000 $82.89 $414,450
11/28/2023 David M. Maura Executive Chairman and CEO 40,000 $66.72 $2,668,700
11/27/2023 Ehsan Zargar EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary 1,053 $66.50 $70,024

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 TDG Videos
 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding BMS
 AMG Videos

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SPB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.