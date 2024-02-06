Insiders Buy the Holdings of PAWZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc (Symbol: SPB), which makes up 0.14% of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $106,648 worth of SPB, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SPB:
SPB — last trade: $79.54 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/21/2023
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|10,000
|$79.20
|$792,050
|08/29/2023
|Ehsan Zargar
|EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary
|843
|$82.98
|$69,952
|08/29/2023
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|5,000
|$82.89
|$414,450
|11/28/2023
|David M. Maura
|Executive Chairman and CEO
|40,000
|$66.72
|$2,668,700
|11/27/2023
|Ehsan Zargar
|EVP, GC & Corporate Secretary
|1,053
|$66.50
|$70,024
