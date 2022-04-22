Insiders Buy the Holdings of PAWZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF), which makes up 4.86% of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,640,551 worth of WOOF, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WOOF:
WOOF — last trade: $21.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/06/2021
|Brian Larose
|Chief Financial Officer
|5,125
|$19.45
|$99,681
|01/10/2022
|Ron Coughlin
|CEO & Chairman
|23,290
|$17.21
|$400,821
|01/10/2022
|Michael Nuzzo
|See Remarks
|4,340
|$18.00
|$78,120
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.