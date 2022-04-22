Insiders Buy the Holdings of PAWZ ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ) shows an impressive 14.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Petco Health & Wellness Co Inc (Symbol: WOOF), which makes up 4.86% of the ProShares Pet Care ETF (PAWZ), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,640,551 worth of WOOF, making it the #6 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WOOF:

WOOF — last trade: $21.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/06/2021 Brian Larose Chief Financial Officer 5,125 $19.45 $99,681 01/10/2022 Ron Coughlin CEO & Chairman 23,290 $17.21 $400,821 01/10/2022 Michael Nuzzo See Remarks 4,340 $18.00 $78,120

