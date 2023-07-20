Insiders Buy the Holdings of ONEY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), which makes up 0.36% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,828,710 worth of MTB, making it the #101 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTB:
MTB — last trade: $138.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/21/2023
|Richard H. Ledgett Jr.
|Director
|390
|$156.40
|$61,000
|06/01/2023
|Daryl N. Bible
|Sr. EVP & CFO
|10,000
|$120.61
|$1,206,082
And Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), the #250 largest holding among components of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $886,475 worth of CFR, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFR is detailed in the table below:
CFR — last trade: $114.80 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Phillip D. Green
|Chairman and CEO
|9,500
|$106.59
|$1,012,622
|03/13/2023
|Howard Willome John
|Director
|2,000
|$107.00
|$214,000
|03/15/2023
|Candace K. Wolfshohl
|GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment
|700
|$108.28
|$75,796
|03/13/2023
|Carol Jean Severyn
|GEVP and Chief Risk Officer
|1,500
|$107.30
|$160,950
|03/13/2023
|Chris Avery
|Director
|5,000
|$108.08
|$540,425
|05/04/2023
|Bobby Berman
|GEVP Research & Strategy
|1,500
|$95.25
|$142,875
|05/10/2023
|Chris Avery
|Director
|5,000
|$95.75
|$478,750
|05/15/2023
|Howard Willome John
|Director
|2,000
|$98.66
|$197,312
|05/05/2023
|Howard L. Kasanoff
|GEVP Chief Credit Officer
|1,000
|$100.50
|$100,500
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
VNET Historical Stock Prices
Institutional Holders of SFK
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XLEC
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.