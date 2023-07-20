Insiders Buy the Holdings of ONEY ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY) shows an impressive 10.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

M & T Bank Corp (Symbol: MTB), which makes up 0.36% of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,828,710 worth of MTB, making it the #101 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MTB:

MTB — last trade: $138.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/21/2023 Richard H. Ledgett Jr. Director 390 $156.40 $61,000 06/01/2023 Daryl N. Bible Sr. EVP & CFO 10,000 $120.61 $1,206,082

And Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (Symbol: CFR), the #250 largest holding among components of the SPDR Russell 1000 Yield Focus ETF (ONEY), shows 7 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $886,475 worth of CFR, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CFR is detailed in the table below:

CFR — last trade: $114.80 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Phillip D. Green Chairman and CEO 9,500 $106.59 $1,012,622 03/13/2023 Howard Willome John Director 2,000 $107.00 $214,000 03/15/2023 Candace K. Wolfshohl GEVP Culture/PeopleDevelopment 700 $108.28 $75,796 03/13/2023 Carol Jean Severyn GEVP and Chief Risk Officer 1,500 $107.30 $160,950 03/13/2023 Chris Avery Director 5,000 $108.08 $540,425 05/04/2023 Bobby Berman GEVP Research & Strategy 1,500 $95.25 $142,875 05/10/2023 Chris Avery Director 5,000 $95.75 $478,750 05/15/2023 Howard Willome John Director 2,000 $98.66 $197,312 05/05/2023 Howard L. Kasanoff GEVP Chief Credit Officer 1,000 $100.50 $100,500

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 VNET Historical Stock Prices

 Institutional Holders of SFK

 Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding XLEC



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.