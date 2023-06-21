Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.34% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,059,386 worth of ONB, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:

ONB — last trade: $13.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/01/2023 Kathryn Hayley Director 7,500 $13.34 $100,050 05/04/2023 James C. Ryan III CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 8,200 $12.22 $100,203 04/28/2023 Thomas Lynn Brown Director 5,000 $13.56 $67,800

And Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN), the #167 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $529,557 worth of HURN, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HURN is detailed in the table below:

HURN — last trade: $83.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/05/2023 C. Mark Hussey CEO and President 2,000 $72.48 $144,960 05/08/2023 John D. Kelly EVP, CFO and Treasurer 1,500 $75.29 $112,937

