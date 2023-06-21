News & Insights

Markets
ONB

Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFS ETF

June 21, 2023 — 09:33 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.34% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,059,386 worth of ONB, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:

ONB — last trade: $13.66 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/01/2023 Kathryn Hayley Director 7,500 $13.34 $100,050
05/04/2023 James C. Ryan III CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER 8,200 $12.22 $100,203
04/28/2023 Thomas Lynn Brown Director 5,000 $13.56 $67,800

And Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN), the #167 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $529,557 worth of HURN, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HURN is detailed in the table below:

HURN — last trade: $83.47 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/05/2023 C. Mark Hussey CEO and President 2,000 $72.48 $144,960
05/08/2023 John D. Kelly EVP, CFO and Treasurer 1,500 $75.29 $112,937

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 LAWS Videos
 IBCP Stock Predictions
 Funds Holding BREA

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ONB
HURN

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.