Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFS ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS) shows an impressive 10.4% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Old National Bancorp (Symbol: ONB), which makes up 0.34% of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $1,059,386 worth of ONB, making it the #59 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at ONB:
ONB — last trade: $13.66 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/01/2023
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|7,500
|$13.34
|$100,050
|05/04/2023
|James C. Ryan III
|CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
|8,200
|$12.22
|$100,203
|04/28/2023
|Thomas Lynn Brown
|Director
|5,000
|$13.56
|$67,800
And Huron Consulting Group Inc (Symbol: HURN), the #167 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 2000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFS), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $529,557 worth of HURN, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at HURN is detailed in the table below:
HURN — last trade: $83.47 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/05/2023
|C. Mark Hussey
|CEO and President
|2,000
|$72.48
|$144,960
|05/08/2023
|John D. Kelly
|EVP, CFO and Treasurer
|1,500
|$75.29
|$112,937
