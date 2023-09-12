Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT), which makes up 0.30% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,175,794 worth of CTLT, making it the #128 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTLT:
CTLT — last trade: $49.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/30/2023
|John J. Greisch
|Executive Chair
|21,000
|$50.24
|$1,055,040
|08/31/2023
|Michelle R. Ryan
|Director
|1,000
|$49.98
|$49,980
