Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Catalent Inc (Symbol: CTLT), which makes up 0.30% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $14,175,794 worth of CTLT, making it the #128 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTLT:

CTLT — last trade: $49.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/30/2023 John J. Greisch Executive Chair 21,000 $50.24 $1,055,040 08/31/2023 Michelle R. Ryan Director 1,000 $49.98 $49,980

