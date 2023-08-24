Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), which makes up 0.30% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,690,801 worth of HRB, making it the #127 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HRB:

HRB — last trade: $39.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/11/2023 Robert A. Gerard Director 500 $32.13 $16,064 05/19/2023 Richard A. Johnson Director 10,000 $29.54 $295,380

And Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), the #262 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,367,565 worth of CNXC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC is detailed in the table below:

CNXC — last trade: $74.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 07/03/2023 Kathryn Hayley Director 300 $83.93 $25,179 07/05/2023 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 400 $82.85 $33,140

