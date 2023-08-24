News & Insights

Markets
OMFL

Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFL ETF

August 24, 2023 — 09:47 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest ->

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), which makes up 0.30% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,690,801 worth of HRB, making it the #127 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HRB:

HRB — last trade: $39.65 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
05/11/2023 Robert A. Gerard Director 500 $32.13 $16,064
05/19/2023 Richard A. Johnson Director 10,000 $29.54 $295,380

And Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), the #262 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,367,565 worth of CNXC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC is detailed in the table below:

CNXC — last trade: $74.16 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
07/03/2023 Kathryn Hayley Director 300 $83.93 $25,179
07/05/2023 Jane Fogarty EVP, Legal 400 $82.85 $33,140

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

Also see:

 EWT market cap history
 INVN Videos
 WM Dividend Growth Rate

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

MarketsStocksETFs
BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

OMFL
HRB
CNXC

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.