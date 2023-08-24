Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
H & R Block, Inc. (Symbol: HRB), which makes up 0.30% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,690,801 worth of HRB, making it the #127 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HRB:
HRB — last trade: $39.65 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/11/2023
|Robert A. Gerard
|Director
|500
|$32.13
|$16,064
|05/19/2023
|Richard A. Johnson
|Director
|10,000
|$29.54
|$295,380
And Concentrix Corp (Symbol: CNXC), the #262 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (Symbol: OMFL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $7,367,565 worth of CNXC, which represents approximately 0.16% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at CNXC is detailed in the table below:
CNXC — last trade: $74.16 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|07/03/2023
|Kathryn Hayley
|Director
|300
|$83.93
|$25,179
|07/05/2023
|Jane Fogarty
|EVP, Legal
|400
|$82.85
|$33,140
