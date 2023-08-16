News & Insights

WBA

Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFL ETF

August 16, 2023 — 09:44 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), which makes up 0.42% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,785,804 worth of WBA, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBA:

WBA — last trade: $28.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/29/2023 Rosalind G. Brewer CEO 10,000 $33.95 $339,510
06/30/2023 John Patrick Driscoll EVP, Pres. U.S. Healthcare 5,172 $28.42 $146,984

And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), the #277 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,738,444 worth of DNB, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DNB is detailed in the table below:

DNB — last trade: $10.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/20/2023 Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer 116,250 $10.74 $1,248,839
05/24/2023 Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $9.88 $39,525

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
