Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), which makes up 0.42% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,785,804 worth of WBA, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBA:
WBA — last trade: $28.60 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/29/2023
|Rosalind G. Brewer
|CEO
|10,000
|$33.95
|$339,510
|06/30/2023
|John Patrick Driscoll
|EVP, Pres. U.S. Healthcare
|5,172
|$28.42
|$146,984
And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), the #277 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,738,444 worth of DNB, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DNB is detailed in the table below:
DNB — last trade: $10.67 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/20/2023
|Anthony M. Jabbour
|Chief Executive Officer
|116,250
|$10.74
|$1,248,839
|05/24/2023
|Bryan T. Hipsher
|Chief Financial Officer
|4,000
|$9.88
|$39,525
