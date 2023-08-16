Insiders Buy the Holdings of OMFL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (Symbol: WBA), which makes up 0.42% of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $19,785,804 worth of WBA, making it the #60 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WBA:

WBA — last trade: $28.60 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/29/2023 Rosalind G. Brewer CEO 10,000 $33.95 $339,510 06/30/2023 John Patrick Driscoll EVP, Pres. U.S. Healthcare 5,172 $28.42 $146,984

And Dun & Bradstreet Holdings Inc (Symbol: DNB), the #277 largest holding among components of the Invesco Russell 1000—Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,738,444 worth of DNB, which represents approximately 0.14% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DNB is detailed in the table below:

DNB — last trade: $10.67 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/20/2023 Anthony M. Jabbour Chief Executive Officer 116,250 $10.74 $1,248,839 05/24/2023 Bryan T. Hipsher Chief Financial Officer 4,000 $9.88 $39,525

