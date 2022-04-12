Insiders Buy the Holdings of NOBL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), which makes up 1.33% of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $138,942,448 worth of SHW, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SHW:

SHW — last trade: $261.10 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/24/2022 Allen J. Mistysyn SVP - Finance & CFO 1,000 $253.91 $253,910 02/25/2022 John G. Morikis Chairman, President & CEO 2,000 $259.55 $519,100

