Insiders Buy the Holdings of NOBL ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Sherwin-Williams Co (Symbol: SHW), which makes up 1.33% of the ProShares S&P 500 Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NOBL), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $138,942,448 worth of SHW, making it the #50 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SHW:
SHW — last trade: $261.10 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/24/2022
|Allen J. Mistysyn
|SVP - Finance & CFO
|1,000
|$253.91
|$253,910
|02/25/2022
|John G. Morikis
|Chairman, President & CEO
|2,000
|$259.55
|$519,100
