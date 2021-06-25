Insiders Buy the Holdings of NANR ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P— North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR) shows an impressive 10.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Exxon Mobil Corp (Symbol: XOM), which makes up 10.48% of the SPDR— S&P— North American Natural Resources ETF (NANR), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $54,942,573 worth of XOM, making it the #1 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at XOM:
XOM — last trade: $64.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/01/2021
|Michael J. Angelakis
|Director
|25,000
|$57.16
|$1,429,120
|03/02/2021
|Jeffrey W. Ubben
|Director
|177,000
|$56.26
|$9,958,020
