Insiders Buy the Holdings of MTUM ETF

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), which makes up 2.52% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $213,702,907 worth of LLY, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LLY:
LLY — last trade: $156.71 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|10/25/2019
|David A. Ricks
|President & CEO
|4,615
|$108.38
|$500,174
|10/24/2019
|Jackson P. Tai
|Director
|1,861
|$107.49
|$200,039
|10/25/2019
|Anne E. White
|SVP & Pres-Lilly Oncology
|1,000
|$108.84
|$108,840
|10/25/2019
|Joshua L. Smiley
|SVP and CFO
|929
|$107.59
|$99,951
|10/25/2019
|Daniel Skovronsky
|SVP, CSO, and Pres. LRL
|5,000
|$108.61
|$543,050
