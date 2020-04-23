Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of MTUM ETF

Lilly (Eli) & Co (Symbol: LLY), which makes up 2.52% of the iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (MTUM), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $213,702,907 worth of LLY, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LLY:

LLY — last trade: $156.71 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
10/25/2019 David A. Ricks President & CEO 4,615 $108.38 $500,174
10/24/2019 Jackson P. Tai Director 1,861 $107.49 $200,039
10/25/2019 Anne E. White SVP & Pres-Lilly Oncology 1,000 $108.84 $108,840
10/25/2019 Joshua L. Smiley SVP and CFO 929 $107.59 $99,951
10/25/2019 Daniel Skovronsky SVP, CSO, and Pres. LRL 5,000 $108.61 $543,050

