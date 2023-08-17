Insiders Buy the Holdings of MORT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 17.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 4.04% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,484,067 worth of BXMT, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:
BXMT — last trade: $20.97 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2023
|Michael B. Nash
|Director
|50,000
|$18.86
|$942,970
|03/15/2023
|Henry N. Nassau
|Director
|10,000
|$17.81
|$178,067
|05/10/2023
|Michael B. Nash
|Director
|50,000
|$17.22
|$860,810
