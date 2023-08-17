Insiders Buy the Holdings of MORT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT) shows an impressive 17.5% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (Symbol: BXMT), which makes up 4.04% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (MORT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $8,484,067 worth of BXMT, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BXMT:

BXMT — last trade: $20.97 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2023 Michael B. Nash Director 50,000 $18.86 $942,970 03/15/2023 Henry N. Nassau Director 10,000 $17.81 $178,067 05/10/2023 Michael B. Nash Director 50,000 $17.22 $860,810

