Insiders Buy the Holdings of MORT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) shows an impressive 17.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 4.39% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,307,743 worth of HASI, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:
HASI — last trade: $27.86 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/09/2022
|Marc T. Pangburn
|EVP and Co-CIO
|2,500
|$28.85
|$72,125
|11/10/2022
|Steven G. Osgood
|Director
|1,000
|$32.10
|$32,100
|11/09/2022
|Nathaniel Rose
|EVP & CIO
|10,000
|$28.94
|$289,390
|11/09/2022
|Jeffrey Eckel
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$29.26
|$292,600
|11/09/2022
|Jeffrey Lipson
|Chief Financial Officer
|1,000
|$29.25
|$29,250
|11/09/2022
|Richard J. Osborne
|Director
|1,000
|$28.58
|$28,580
|11/10/2022
|Lizabeth A. Ardisana
|Director
|825
|$30.80
|$25,406
|03/16/2023
|Marc T. Pangburn
|Chief Financial Officer
|3,000
|$24.12
|$72,360
|03/16/2023
|Jeffrey Eckel
|Executive Chair
|2,087
|$23.92
|$49,921
|03/16/2023
|Nathaniel Rose
|EVP & CIO
|10,000
|$24.10
|$241,000
|03/16/2023
|Susan D. Nickey
|EVP and Chief Client Officer
|2,000
|$23.91
|$47,820
|03/16/2023
|Jeffrey Lipson
|Chief Executive Officer
|3,000
|$24.36
|$73,080
