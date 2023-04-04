Insiders Buy the Holdings of MORT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT) shows an impressive 17.9% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc (Symbol: HASI), which makes up 4.39% of the Mortgage REIT Income ETF (Symbol: MORT), has seen 8 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $7,307,743 worth of HASI, making it the #9 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HASI:

HASI — last trade: $27.86 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/09/2022 Marc T. Pangburn EVP and Co-CIO 2,500 $28.85 $72,125 11/10/2022 Steven G. Osgood Director 1,000 $32.10 $32,100 11/09/2022 Nathaniel Rose EVP & CIO 10,000 $28.94 $289,390 11/09/2022 Jeffrey Eckel President and CEO 10,000 $29.26 $292,600 11/09/2022 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Financial Officer 1,000 $29.25 $29,250 11/09/2022 Richard J. Osborne Director 1,000 $28.58 $28,580 11/10/2022 Lizabeth A. Ardisana Director 825 $30.80 $25,406 03/16/2023 Marc T. Pangburn Chief Financial Officer 3,000 $24.12 $72,360 03/16/2023 Jeffrey Eckel Executive Chair 2,087 $23.92 $49,921 03/16/2023 Nathaniel Rose EVP & CIO 10,000 $24.10 $241,000 03/16/2023 Susan D. Nickey EVP and Chief Client Officer 2,000 $23.91 $47,820 03/16/2023 Jeffrey Lipson Chief Executive Officer 3,000 $24.36 $73,080

