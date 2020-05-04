Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF

Corteva Inc (Symbol: CTVA), which makes up 2.54% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $72,830,197 worth of CTVA, making it the #15 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CTVA:
CTVA — last trade: $25.49 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2019
|Gregory R. Friedman
|Executive VP, CFO
|3,825
|$26.19
|$100,159
|02/03/2020
|Timothy P. Glenn
|EVP, Chief Commercial Officer
|5,000
|$29.77
|$148,850
