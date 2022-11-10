Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 3.96% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $245,154,920 worth of BA, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:

BA — last trade: $168.74 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 11/04/2022 David L. Calhoun President & CEO 25,000 $158.88 $3,972,028 11/04/2022 Steven M. Mollenkopf Director 1,285 $157.09 $201,861

And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), the #12 largest holding among components of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $214,712,248 worth of ADBE, which represents approximately 3.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADBE is detailed in the table below:

ADBE — last trade: $298.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 09/22/2022 Daniel Durn EVP & CFO 3,250 $288.11 $936,358 09/27/2022 David A. Ricks Director 1,200 $280.56 $336,672

