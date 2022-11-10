Insiders Buy the Holdings of MOAT ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT) shows an impressive 16.0% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Boeing Co. (Symbol: BA), which makes up 3.96% of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $245,154,920 worth of BA, making it the #5 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at BA:
BA — last trade: $168.74 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|11/04/2022
|David L. Calhoun
|President & CEO
|25,000
|$158.88
|$3,972,028
|11/04/2022
|Steven M. Mollenkopf
|Director
|1,285
|$157.09
|$201,861
And Adobe Inc (Symbol: ADBE), the #12 largest holding among components of the Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (Symbol: MOAT), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $214,712,248 worth of ADBE, which represents approximately 3.46% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at ADBE is detailed in the table below:
ADBE — last trade: $298.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|09/22/2022
|Daniel Durn
|EVP & CFO
|3,250
|$288.11
|$936,358
|09/27/2022
|David A. Ricks
|Director
|1,200
|$280.56
|$336,672
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
Also see:
Top Ten Hedge Funds Holding VWE
FM Options Chain
Funds Holding AMGP
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.