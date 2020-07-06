Insiders Buy the Holdings of MLPX ETF

ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE), which makes up 2.64% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 6 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $4,438,725 worth of OKE, making it the #11 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at OKE:

OKE — last trade: $32.15 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/09/2020 John William Gibson OKE Chairman of the Board 12,700 $39.11 $496,741 03/13/2020 Walter S. Hulse III CFO&EVP StratPlng&Corp Affairs 10,000 $28.05 $280,520 03/10/2020 Terry K. Spencer PRESIDENT & CEO 27,701 $36.03 $997,944 03/18/2020 Mark W. Helderman Director 30,000 $13.06 $391,788 03/18/2020 Gary David Parker Director 2,500 $16.50 $41,252 03/18/2020 John William Gibson OKE Chairman of the Board 32,980 $14.85 $489,588 03/18/2020 Terry K. Spencer PRESIDENT & CEO 32,806 $14.99 $491,717 03/25/2020 Brian L. Derksen Director 8,700 $22.70 $197,527

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.