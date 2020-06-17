Insiders Buy the Holdings of MLPX ETF

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 1.35% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,439,268 worth of EPD, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:
EPD — last trade: $19.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/17/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|83,000
|$27.91
|$2,316,123
|12/18/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|1,600
|$27.99
|$44,784
|12/19/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|88,400
|$27.88
|$2,464,380
|12/30/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|103,000
|$27.91
|$2,874,967
|12/31/2019
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|126,000
|$27.89
|$3,514,556
|02/03/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|200,000
|$25.62
|$5,123,640
|02/06/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$26.05
|$1,302,640
|02/07/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$25.56
|$1,277,890
|02/04/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$26.15
|$1,307,675
|02/05/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$26.40
|$1,320,135
|02/10/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$25.51
|$1,275,650
|02/13/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$26.32
|$1,315,905
|02/11/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$25.72
|$1,286,175
|02/12/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$26.25
|$1,312,690
|02/14/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$26.12
|$1,305,860
|02/18/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$25.85
|$1,292,490
|02/19/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$26.09
|$1,304,645
|02/03/2020
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|20,031
|$25.47
|$510,102
|02/20/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$26.11
|$1,305,615
|02/21/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$25.85
|$1,292,280
|02/25/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$24.52
|$1,226,015
|02/24/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$25.06
|$1,252,850
|02/25/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$24.52
|$1,226,015
|02/26/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|208,000
|$24.21
|$5,036,580
|03/13/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|100,000
|$15.25
|$1,524,770
|03/13/2020
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|10,000
|$15.00
|$150,000
|03/10/2020
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|12,500
|$19.89
|$248,625
|03/17/2020
|Richard H. Bachmann
|Director
|5,000
|$12.92
|$64,599
|03/18/2020
|Richard H. Bachmann
|Director
|15,000
|$10.86
|$162,921
|03/18/2020
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|5,000
|$11.00
|$55,000
|03/16/2020
|Richard H. Bachmann
|Director
|25,000
|$13.08
|$326,965
|03/16/2020
|W. Randall Fowler
|Co-CEO and CFO
|4,073
|$14.50
|$59,058
|03/16/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$14.06
|$702,850
|03/17/2020
|AJ Teague
|Co-Chief Executive Officer
|8,000
|$13.42
|$107,350
|03/17/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|50,000
|$13.34
|$667,020
|03/18/2020
|Randa Duncan Williams
|Director
|101,000
|$11.23
|$1,134,705
|03/19/2020
|Carin Marcy Barth
|Director
|10,000
|$14.65
|$146,542
And Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES), the #33 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $144,830 worth of WES, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WES is detailed in the table below:
WES — last trade: $11.48 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/03/2020
|James R. Crane
|Director
|71,500
|$13.70
|$979,836
|03/10/2020
|Michael Ure
|President & CEO
|10,000
|$5.45
|$54,500
|03/10/2020
|James R. Crane
|Director
|340,700
|$5.87
|$1,999,486
