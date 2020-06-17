Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of MLPX ETF

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (Symbol: EPD), which makes up 1.35% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 5 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $2,439,268 worth of EPD, making it the #14 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at EPD:

EPD — last trade: $19.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/17/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 83,000 $27.91 $2,316,123
12/18/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 1,600 $27.99 $44,784
12/19/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 88,400 $27.88 $2,464,380
12/30/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 103,000 $27.91 $2,874,967
12/31/2019 Randa Duncan Williams Director 126,000 $27.89 $3,514,556
02/03/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 200,000 $25.62 $5,123,640
02/06/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $26.05 $1,302,640
02/07/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $25.56 $1,277,890
02/04/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $26.15 $1,307,675
02/05/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $26.40 $1,320,135
02/10/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $25.51 $1,275,650
02/13/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $26.32 $1,315,905
02/11/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $25.72 $1,286,175
02/12/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $26.25 $1,312,690
02/14/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $26.12 $1,305,860
02/18/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $25.85 $1,292,490
02/19/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $26.09 $1,304,645
02/03/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 20,031 $25.47 $510,102
02/20/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $26.11 $1,305,615
02/21/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $25.85 $1,292,280
02/25/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $24.52 $1,226,015
02/24/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $25.06 $1,252,850
02/25/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $24.52 $1,226,015
02/26/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 208,000 $24.21 $5,036,580
03/13/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 100,000 $15.25 $1,524,770
03/13/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 10,000 $15.00 $150,000
03/10/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 12,500 $19.89 $248,625
03/17/2020 Richard H. Bachmann Director 5,000 $12.92 $64,599
03/18/2020 Richard H. Bachmann Director 15,000 $10.86 $162,921
03/18/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 5,000 $11.00 $55,000
03/16/2020 Richard H. Bachmann Director 25,000 $13.08 $326,965
03/16/2020 W. Randall Fowler Co-CEO and CFO 4,073 $14.50 $59,058
03/16/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $14.06 $702,850
03/17/2020 AJ Teague Co-Chief Executive Officer 8,000 $13.42 $107,350
03/17/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 50,000 $13.34 $667,020
03/18/2020 Randa Duncan Williams Director 101,000 $11.23 $1,134,705
03/19/2020 Carin Marcy Barth Director 10,000 $14.65 $146,542

And Western Midstream Partners LP (Symbol: WES), the #33 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $144,830 worth of WES, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WES is detailed in the table below:

WES — last trade: $11.48 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/03/2020 James R. Crane Director 71,500 $13.70 $979,836
03/10/2020 Michael Ure President & CEO 10,000 $5.45 $54,500
03/10/2020 James R. Crane Director 340,700 $5.87 $1,999,486

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

