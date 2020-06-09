Insiders Buy the Holdings of MLPX ETF

Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA), which makes up 0.39% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $750,403 worth of PAA, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PAA:
PAA — last trade: $12.25 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/26/2020
|Harry N. Pefanis
|President & CCO
|30,000
|$14.16
|$424,812
|03/12/2020
|Harry N. Pefanis
|President & CCO
|20,000
|$6.96
|$139,270
|03/16/2020
|Willie CW Chiang
|Chairman and CEO
|45,400
|$5.45
|$247,530
|03/13/2020
|Jeremy L. Goebel
|EVP - Commercial
|3,000
|$6.66
|$19,990
|01/22/2020
|Robert V. Sinnott
|Director
|35,498
|$23.64
|$839,173
And NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), the #30 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $223,482 worth of NS, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NS is detailed in the table below:
NS — last trade: $18.79 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/23/2019
|Dan J. Hill
|Director
|1,500
|$26.19
|$39,285
|03/10/2020
|Dan J. Hill
|Director
|5,000
|$12.35
|$61,750
|03/10/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$11.56
|$23,120
|03/10/2020
|William Grady Rosier
|Director
|25,000
|$12.97
|$324,250
|03/10/2020
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|200,000
|$12.24
|$2,447,927
|03/12/2020
|Dan J. Hill
|Director
|5,000
|$11.12
|$55,625
|03/12/2020
|Mary Rose Brown
|EVP & CAO
|3,510
|$11.40
|$39,999
|03/12/2020
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|85,000
|$11.72
|$995,894
|03/12/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$12.13
|$24,260
|03/13/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$11.20
|$22,400
|03/10/2020
|Robert J. Munch
|Director
|4,000
|$13.73
|$54,934
|03/13/2020
|William B. Burnett
|Director
|4,265
|$10.92
|$46,575
|03/18/2020
|Mary Rose Brown
|EVP & CAO
|6,645
|$6.02
|$39,992
|03/18/2020
|William E. Greehey
|Director
|70,000
|$6.14
|$430,073
|03/19/2020
|Robert J. Munch
|Director
|4,000
|$7.77
|$31,072
|03/19/2020
|William Grady Rosier
|Director
|25,000
|$7.29
|$182,248
|03/17/2020
|Bradley C. Barron
|CEO & President
|2,000
|$8.48
|$16,951
|03/31/2020
|Jesse D. Bates
|Director
|2,000
|$7.44
|$14,880
10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.