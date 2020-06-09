Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of MLPX ETF

Plains All American Pipeline LP (Symbol: PAA), which makes up 0.39% of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $750,403 worth of PAA, making it the #23 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at PAA:

PAA — last trade: $12.25 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/26/2020 Harry N. Pefanis President & CCO 30,000 $14.16 $424,812
03/12/2020 Harry N. Pefanis President & CCO 20,000 $6.96 $139,270
03/16/2020 Willie CW Chiang Chairman and CEO 45,400 $5.45 $247,530
03/13/2020 Jeremy L. Goebel EVP - Commercial 3,000 $6.66 $19,990
01/22/2020 Robert V. Sinnott Director 35,498 $23.64 $839,173

And NuStar Energy LP (Symbol: NS), the #30 largest holding among components of the MLP and Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX), shows 8 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $223,482 worth of NS, which represents approximately 0.11% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at NS is detailed in the table below:

NS — last trade: $18.79 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
12/23/2019 Dan J. Hill Director 1,500 $26.19 $39,285
03/10/2020 Dan J. Hill Director 5,000 $12.35 $61,750
03/10/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $11.56 $23,120
03/10/2020 William Grady Rosier Director 25,000 $12.97 $324,250
03/10/2020 William E. Greehey Director 200,000 $12.24 $2,447,927
03/12/2020 Dan J. Hill Director 5,000 $11.12 $55,625
03/12/2020 Mary Rose Brown EVP & CAO 3,510 $11.40 $39,999
03/12/2020 William E. Greehey Director 85,000 $11.72 $995,894
03/12/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $12.13 $24,260
03/13/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $11.20 $22,400
03/10/2020 Robert J. Munch Director 4,000 $13.73 $54,934
03/13/2020 William B. Burnett Director 4,265 $10.92 $46,575
03/18/2020 Mary Rose Brown EVP & CAO 6,645 $6.02 $39,992
03/18/2020 William E. Greehey Director 70,000 $6.14 $430,073
03/19/2020 Robert J. Munch Director 4,000 $7.77 $31,072
03/19/2020 William Grady Rosier Director 25,000 $7.29 $182,248
03/17/2020 Bradley C. Barron CEO & President 2,000 $8.48 $16,951
03/31/2020 Jesse D. Bates Director 2,000 $7.44 $14,880

