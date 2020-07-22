Insiders Buy the Holdings of MIDF ETF

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), which makes up 1.45% of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $38,144 worth of URI, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at URI:
URI — last trade: $162.50 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Shiv Singh
|Director
|600
|$88.53
|$53,120
|03/13/2020
|Donald C. Roof
|Director
|5,000
|$87.26
|$436,310
