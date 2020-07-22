Markets
Insiders Buy the Holdings of MIDF ETF

United Rentals Inc (Symbol: URI), which makes up 1.45% of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $38,144 worth of URI, making it the #19 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at URI:

URI — last trade: $162.50 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/13/2020 Shiv Singh Director 600 $88.53 $53,120
03/13/2020 Donald C. Roof Director 5,000 $87.26 $436,310

