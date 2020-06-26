Insiders Buy the Holdings of MIDF ETF

Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), which makes up 1.68% of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,214 worth of CARR, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CARR:

CARR — last trade: $21.52 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/18/2020 David L. Gitlin President & CEO 57,580 $17.45 $1,004,765 05/18/2020 John J. Greisch Director 35,000 $17.44 $610,316

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.