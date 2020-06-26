Insiders Buy the Holdings of MIDF ETF

Carrier Global Corp (Symbol: CARR), which makes up 1.68% of the iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Mid-Cap ETF (MIDF), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $41,214 worth of CARR, making it the #4 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at CARR:
CARR — last trade: $21.52 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/18/2020
|David L. Gitlin
|President & CEO
|57,580
|$17.45
|$1,004,765
|05/18/2020
|John J. Greisch
|Director
|35,000
|$17.44
|$610,316
