Insiders Buy the Holdings of MGV ETF

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), which makes up 2.03% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $61,539,578 worth of T, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at T:
T — last trade: $30.01 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/22/2020
|Stephen J. Luczo
|Director
|36,000
|$29.38
|$1,057,579
|04/24/2020
|Geoffrey Y. Yang
|Director
|6,754
|$29.39
|$198,466
|07/23/2020
|Stephen J. Luczo
|Director
|100,000
|$29.69
|$2,969,220
And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), the #140 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,618,346 worth of DAL, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DAL is detailed in the table below:
DAL — last trade: $28.95 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|4,000
|$52.49
|$209,974
|02/27/2020
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|1,000
|$46.26
|$46,260
|02/27/2020
|Hathaway Inc Berkshire
|976,507
|$46.40
|$45,308,489
|04/23/2020
|Jeanne P. Jackson
|Director
|25,510
|$22.72
|$579,585
|05/04/2020
|David S. Taylor
|Director
|3,000
|$21.95
|$65,850
