Insiders Buy the Holdings of MGV ETF

AT&T Inc (Symbol: T), which makes up 2.03% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $61,539,578 worth of T, making it the #8 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at T:

T — last trade: $30.01 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/22/2020 Stephen J. Luczo Director 36,000 $29.38 $1,057,579 04/24/2020 Geoffrey Y. Yang Director 6,754 $29.39 $198,466 07/23/2020 Stephen J. Luczo Director 100,000 $29.69 $2,969,220

And Delta Air Lines Inc (Symbol: DAL), the #140 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $2,618,346 worth of DAL, which represents approximately 0.09% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DAL is detailed in the table below:

DAL — last trade: $28.95 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2020 David S. Taylor Director 4,000 $52.49 $209,974 02/27/2020 David S. Taylor Director 1,000 $46.26 $46,260 02/27/2020 Hathaway Inc Berkshire 976,507 $46.40 $45,308,489 04/23/2020 Jeanne P. Jackson Director 25,510 $22.72 $579,585 05/04/2020 David S. Taylor Director 3,000 $21.95 $65,850

