Insiders Buy the Holdings of MGV ETF

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), which makes up 0.44% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,160,964 worth of HUM, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HUM:

HUM — last trade: $293.05 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 12/24/2019 Heather Cox Chief Dig Health & Analyt Off. 750 $368.40 $276,297 02/28/2020 Susan M. Diamond Segment President, Home Bus. 1,785 $319.68 $570,629

And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), the #127 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,821,450 worth of DFS, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DFS is detailed in the table below:

DFS — last trade: $44.88 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 01/27/2020 Roger C. Hochschild CEO and President 15,000 $74.12 $1,111,821 01/27/2020 John Greene EVP & Chief Financial Officer 3,377 $73.84 $249,343 01/27/2020 Wanjiku Juanita Walcott EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC 3,400 $73.95 $251,430 01/27/2020 Carlos Minetti EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking 3,000 $73.74 $221,206

