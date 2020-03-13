Insiders Buy the Holdings of MGV ETF

Humana Inc. (Symbol: HUM), which makes up 0.44% of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $10,160,964 worth of HUM, making it the #64 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at HUM:
HUM — last trade: $293.05 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|12/24/2019
|Heather Cox
|Chief Dig Health & Analyt Off.
|750
|$368.40
|$276,297
|02/28/2020
|Susan M. Diamond
|Segment President, Home Bus.
|1,785
|$319.68
|$570,629
And Discover Financial Services (Symbol: DFS), the #127 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MGV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,821,450 worth of DFS, which represents approximately 0.17% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DFS is detailed in the table below:
DFS — last trade: $44.88 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|01/27/2020
|Roger C. Hochschild
|CEO and President
|15,000
|$74.12
|$1,111,821
|01/27/2020
|John Greene
|EVP & Chief Financial Officer
|3,377
|$73.84
|$249,343
|01/27/2020
|Wanjiku Juanita Walcott
|EVP, Chief Legal Officer & GC
|3,400
|$73.95
|$251,430
|01/27/2020
|Carlos Minetti
|EVP, Pres. - Consumer Banking
|3,000
|$73.74
|$221,206
