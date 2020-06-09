Insiders Buy the Holdings of MGC ETF

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), which makes up 0.21% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,505,007 worth of SCHW, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SCHW:

SCHW — last trade: $41.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 04/17/2020 Mark A. Goldfarb Director 5,530 $36.17 $200,048 04/27/2020 Charles A. Ruffel Director 2,460 $36.73 $90,368

And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), the #223 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,975,673 worth of FITB, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FITB is detailed in the table below:

FITB — last trade: $24.77 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/13/2020 Katherine H. Blackburn Director 58,800 $16.90 $993,720 03/12/2020 James C. Leonard EVP & Chief Risk Officer 6,300 $16.00 $100,799

