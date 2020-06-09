Insiders Buy the Holdings of MGC ETF

The Charles Schwab Corporation (Symbol: SCHW), which makes up 0.21% of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,505,007 worth of SCHW, making it the #129 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at SCHW:
SCHW — last trade: $41.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|04/17/2020
|Mark A. Goldfarb
|Director
|5,530
|$36.17
|$200,048
|04/27/2020
|Charles A. Ruffel
|Director
|2,460
|$36.73
|$90,368
And Fifth Third Bancorp (Symbol: FITB), the #223 largest holding among components of the Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (MGC), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $1,975,673 worth of FITB, which represents approximately 0.08% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at FITB is detailed in the table below:
FITB — last trade: $24.77 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/13/2020
|Katherine H. Blackburn
|Director
|58,800
|$16.90
|$993,720
|03/12/2020
|James C. Leonard
|EVP & Chief Risk Officer
|6,300
|$16.00
|$100,799
