Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 15.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), which makes up 0.59% of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,480,314 worth of JBGS, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JBGS:

JBGS — last trade: $24.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 08/24/2020 Robert Alexander Stewart Director 36,500 $27.52 $1,004,555 09/11/2020 Charles E. Haldeman Director 10,000 $26.65 $266,500 09/15/2020 Scott A. Estes Director 20,000 $27.43 $548,622

And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #72 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,862,586 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:

WTFC — last trade: $49.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 06/03/2020 Karin Gustafson Teglia Director 1,000 $44.77 $44,770 06/05/2020 Karin Gustafson Teglia Director 1,000 $51.10 $51,100 07/23/2020 Gary D. Sweeney Director 785 $44.66 $35,058

