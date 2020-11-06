Markets
JBGS

Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYV ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 15.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), which makes up 0.59% of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,480,314 worth of JBGS, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JBGS:

JBGS — last trade: $24.41 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
08/24/2020 Robert Alexander Stewart Director 36,500 $27.52 $1,004,555
09/11/2020 Charles E. Haldeman Director 10,000 $26.65 $266,500
09/15/2020 Scott A. Estes Director 20,000 $27.43 $548,622

And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #72 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,862,586 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:

WTFC — last trade: $49.20 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
06/03/2020 Karin Gustafson Teglia Director 1,000 $44.77 $44,770
06/05/2020 Karin Gustafson Teglia Director 1,000 $51.10 $51,100
07/23/2020 Gary D. Sweeney Director 785 $44.66 $35,058

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

JBGS WTFC

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular