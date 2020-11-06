Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 15.3% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
JBG SMITH Properties (Symbol: JBGS), which makes up 0.59% of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $5,480,314 worth of JBGS, making it the #44 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at JBGS:
JBGS — last trade: $24.41 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|08/24/2020
|Robert Alexander Stewart
|Director
|36,500
|$27.52
|$1,004,555
|09/11/2020
|Charles E. Haldeman
|Director
|10,000
|$26.65
|$266,500
|09/15/2020
|Scott A. Estes
|Director
|20,000
|$27.43
|$548,622
And Wintrust Financial Corp (Symbol: WTFC), the #72 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $4,862,586 worth of WTFC, which represents approximately 0.52% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WTFC is detailed in the table below:
WTFC — last trade: $49.20 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|06/03/2020
|Karin Gustafson Teglia
|Director
|1,000
|$44.77
|$44,770
|06/05/2020
|Karin Gustafson Teglia
|Director
|1,000
|$51.10
|$51,100
|07/23/2020
|Gary D. Sweeney
|Director
|785
|$44.66
|$35,058
