Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 0.63% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,845,085 worth of WWD, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:

WWD — last trade: $114.57 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/07/2023 Rajeev Bhalla Director 484 $103.06 $49,879 02/24/2023 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $97.61 $48,805 05/08/2023 Rajeev Bhalla Director 461 $108.23 $49,894

And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), the #27 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,279,905 worth of GME, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GME is detailed in the table below:

GME — last trade: $24.84 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/29/2023 Lawrence Cheng Director 5,000 $22.80 $113,990 06/09/2023 Alain Attal Director 10,000 $22.40 $224,000 06/09/2023 Lawrence Cheng Director 5,000 $22.38 $111,900 06/09/2023 Ryan Cohen Executive Chairman 443,842 $22.53 $10,000,392

