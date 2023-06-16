Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) shows an impressive 10.6% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), which makes up 0.63% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $13,845,085 worth of WWD, making it the #20 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at WWD:
WWD — last trade: $114.57 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/07/2023
|Rajeev Bhalla
|Director
|484
|$103.06
|$49,879
|02/24/2023
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|500
|$97.61
|$48,805
|05/08/2023
|Rajeev Bhalla
|Director
|461
|$108.23
|$49,894
And GameStop Corp (Symbol: GME), the #27 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $13,279,905 worth of GME, which represents approximately 0.60% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at GME is detailed in the table below:
GME — last trade: $24.84 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/29/2023
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|5,000
|$22.80
|$113,990
|06/09/2023
|Alain Attal
|Director
|10,000
|$22.40
|$224,000
|06/09/2023
|Lawrence Cheng
|Director
|5,000
|$22.38
|$111,900
|06/09/2023
|Ryan Cohen
|Executive Chairman
|443,842
|$22.53
|$10,000,392
