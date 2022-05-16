Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.
UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 0.75% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,162,956 worth of UGI, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:
UGI — last trade: $38.89 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/16/2022
|Frank S. Hermance
|Director
|65,000
|$38.15
|$2,479,432
|02/17/2022
|Roger Perreault
|President & CEO
|3,900
|$38.65
|$150,716
And Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), the #35 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,775,539 worth of WWD, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WWD is detailed in the table below:
WWD — last trade: $99.92 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|05/09/2022
|Charles P. Blankenship
|CEO and President
|500
|$98.10
|$49,050
|05/05/2022
|Daniel G. Korte
|Director
|1,896
|$104.83
|$198,767
