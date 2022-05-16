Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYV ETF

A look at the weighted underlying holdings of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV) shows an impressive 10.2% of holdings on a weighted basis have experienced insider buying within the past six months.

UGI Corp. (Symbol: UGI), which makes up 0.75% of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), has seen 2 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $11,162,956 worth of UGI, making it the #12 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at UGI:

UGI — last trade: $38.89 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/16/2022 Frank S. Hermance Director 65,000 $38.15 $2,479,432 02/17/2022 Roger Perreault President & CEO 3,900 $38.65 $150,716

And Woodward, Inc. (Symbol: WWD), the #35 largest holding among components of the SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (Symbol: MDYV), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $8,775,539 worth of WWD, which represents approximately 0.59% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WWD is detailed in the table below:

WWD — last trade: $99.92 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 05/09/2022 Charles P. Blankenship CEO and President 500 $98.10 $49,050 05/05/2022 Daniel G. Korte Director 1,896 $104.83 $198,767

