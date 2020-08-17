Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYG ETF

Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.37% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,093,874 worth of MIDD, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:

MIDD — last trade: $102.87 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/02/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 465 $108.94 $50,659 03/11/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,105 $91.19 $100,764 03/13/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,390 $71.76 $99,750 03/13/2020 Nassem Ziyad Director 1,000 $73.30 $73,295 03/13/2020 Cathy L. McCarthy Director 680 $72.48 $49,290 03/13/2020 Chapin Sarah Palisi Director 1,000 $75.18 $75,180 05/11/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,670 $60.62 $101,228 05/13/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,750 $56.88 $99,540 05/21/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 1,540 $64.92 $99,983 05/29/2020 Robert A. Nerbonne Director 2,700 $68.12 $183,932

And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), the #167 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,815,500 worth of BYD, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BYD is detailed in the table below:

BYD — last trade: $27.02 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 A. Randall Thoman Director 250 $26.45 $6,612 03/11/2020 A. Randall Thoman Director 250 $19.80 $4,950 03/11/2020 William R. Boyd Vice President 1,500 $19.70 $29,550 05/01/2020 William S. Boyd Executive Chairman 100,000 $16.07 $1,607,450

