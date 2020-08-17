Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYG ETF

Middleby Corp (Symbol: MIDD), which makes up 0.37% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $6,093,874 worth of MIDD, making it the #112 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at MIDD:
MIDD — last trade: $102.87 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/02/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|465
|$108.94
|$50,659
|03/11/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,105
|$91.19
|$100,764
|03/13/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,390
|$71.76
|$99,750
|03/13/2020
|Nassem Ziyad
|Director
|1,000
|$73.30
|$73,295
|03/13/2020
|Cathy L. McCarthy
|Director
|680
|$72.48
|$49,290
|03/13/2020
|Chapin Sarah Palisi
|Director
|1,000
|$75.18
|$75,180
|05/11/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,670
|$60.62
|$101,228
|05/13/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,750
|$56.88
|$99,540
|05/21/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|1,540
|$64.92
|$99,983
|05/29/2020
|Robert A. Nerbonne
|Director
|2,700
|$68.12
|$183,932
And Boyd Gaming Corp. (Symbol: BYD), the #167 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), shows 3 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $3,815,500 worth of BYD, which represents approximately 0.23% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at BYD is detailed in the table below:
BYD — last trade: $27.02 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|A. Randall Thoman
|Director
|250
|$26.45
|$6,612
|03/11/2020
|A. Randall Thoman
|Director
|250
|$19.80
|$4,950
|03/11/2020
|William R. Boyd
|Vice President
|1,500
|$19.70
|$29,550
|05/01/2020
|William S. Boyd
|Executive Chairman
|100,000
|$16.07
|$1,607,450
