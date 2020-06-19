Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYG ETF

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED), which makes up 0.66% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,459,748 worth of AMED, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMED:

AMED — last trade: $189.58 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/25/2020 Vickie L. Capps Director 1,000 $187.00 $187,000 03/12/2020 Bruce D. Perkins Director 2,000 $153.16 $306,312 03/16/2020 Teresa L. Kline Director 1,000 $142.63 $142,630 06/12/2020 Bruce D. Perkins Director 2,000 $167.48 $334,960

And Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI), the #110 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,954,694 worth of DEI, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DEI is detailed in the table below:

DEI — last trade: $30.82 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/28/2020 William E. Simon Jr. Director 15,000 $38.95 $584,274 03/13/2020 William E. Simon Jr. Director 9,400 $32.02 $300,972 06/02/2020 Christopher H. Anderson Director 42,800 $30.33 $1,297,999

