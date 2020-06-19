Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDYG ETF

Amedisys, Inc. (Symbol: AMED), which makes up 0.66% of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), has seen 3 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $12,459,748 worth of AMED, making it the #41 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at AMED:
AMED — last trade: $189.58 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/25/2020
|Vickie L. Capps
|Director
|1,000
|$187.00
|$187,000
|03/12/2020
|Bruce D. Perkins
|Director
|2,000
|$153.16
|$306,312
|03/16/2020
|Teresa L. Kline
|Director
|1,000
|$142.63
|$142,630
|06/12/2020
|Bruce D. Perkins
|Director
|2,000
|$167.48
|$334,960
And Douglas Emmett Inc (Symbol: DEI), the #110 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P— 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $6,954,694 worth of DEI, which represents approximately 0.37% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at DEI is detailed in the table below:
DEI — last trade: $30.82 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|02/28/2020
|William E. Simon Jr.
|Director
|15,000
|$38.95
|$584,274
|03/13/2020
|William E. Simon Jr.
|Director
|9,400
|$32.02
|$300,972
|06/02/2020
|Christopher H. Anderson
|Director
|42,800
|$30.33
|$1,297,999
