Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDY ETF

Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), which makes up 0.28% of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $40,387,020 worth of LSI, making it the #133 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LSI:

LSI — last trade: $94.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 03/12/2020 Edward J. Pettinella Director 7,420 $100.03 $742,223 03/16/2020 Mark G. Barberio Director 1,000 $87.55 $87,550 03/18/2020 Edward J. Pettinella Director 3,260 $79.08 $257,801 03/19/2020 Mark G. Barberio Director 1,000 $79.55 $79,550 03/16/2020 Joseph Saffire CEO 500 $87.74 $43,870 03/16/2020 Arthur L. Havener Jr. Director 321 $90.09 $28,919

And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), the #158 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $38,136,061 worth of WH, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WH is detailed in the table below:

WH — last trade: $45.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value 02/27/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 5,000 $52.95 $264,750 03/05/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 10,000 $49.92 $499,250 03/06/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 5,000 $49.17 $245,850 05/06/2020 Geoffrey A. Ballotti President and CEO 10,000 $39.39 $393,920

