Markets
LSI

Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDY ETF

Contributor
BNK Invest BNK Invest
Published

Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), which makes up 0.28% of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $40,387,020 worth of LSI, making it the #133 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LSI:

LSI — last trade: $94.45 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
03/12/2020 Edward J. Pettinella Director 7,420 $100.03 $742,223
03/16/2020 Mark G. Barberio Director 1,000 $87.55 $87,550
03/18/2020 Edward J. Pettinella Director 3,260 $79.08 $257,801
03/19/2020 Mark G. Barberio Director 1,000 $79.55 $79,550
03/16/2020 Joseph Saffire CEO 500 $87.74 $43,870
03/16/2020 Arthur L. Havener Jr. Director 321 $90.09 $28,919

And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), the #158 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $38,136,061 worth of WH, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WH is detailed in the table below:

WH — last trade: $45.27 — Recent Insider Buys:

Purchased Insider Title Shares Price/Share Value
02/27/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 5,000 $52.95 $264,750
03/05/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 10,000 $49.92 $499,250
03/06/2020 Ronald L. Nelson Director 5,000 $49.17 $245,850
05/06/2020 Geoffrey A. Ballotti President and CEO 10,000 $39.39 $393,920

10 ETFs With Stocks That Insiders Are Buying »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

LSI WH

Other Topics

Stocks ETFs

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    BNK Invest

    Learn More

    More from BNK Invest

    Explore Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular