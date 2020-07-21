Insiders Buy the Holdings of MDY ETF

Life Storage Inc (Symbol: LSI), which makes up 0.28% of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), has seen 4 directors and officers purchase shares in the past six months, according to the recent Form 4 data. The ETF holds a total of $40,387,020 worth of LSI, making it the #133 largest holding. The table below details the recent insider buying activity observed at LSI:
LSI — last trade: $94.45 — Recent Insider Buys:
|Purchased
|Insider
|Title
|Shares
|Price/Share
|Value
|03/12/2020
|Edward J. Pettinella
|Director
|7,420
|$100.03
|$742,223
|03/16/2020
|Mark G. Barberio
|Director
|1,000
|$87.55
|$87,550
|03/18/2020
|Edward J. Pettinella
|Director
|3,260
|$79.08
|$257,801
|03/19/2020
|Mark G. Barberio
|Director
|1,000
|$79.55
|$79,550
|03/16/2020
|Joseph Saffire
|CEO
|500
|$87.74
|$43,870
|03/16/2020
|Arthur L. Havener Jr.
|Director
|321
|$90.09
|$28,919
And Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc (Symbol: WH), the #158 largest holding among components of the SPDR— S&P MIDCAP 400— ETF Trust (MDY), shows 2 directors and officers as recently filing Form 4's indicating purchases. The ETF holds $38,136,061 worth of WH, which represents approximately 0.26% of the ETF's total assets at last check. The recent insider buying activity observed at WH is detailed in the table below:
WH — last trade: $45.27 — Recent Insider Buys:
|02/27/2020
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|5,000
|$52.95
|$264,750
|03/05/2020
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|10,000
|$49.92
|$499,250
|03/06/2020
|Ronald L. Nelson
|Director
|5,000
|$49.17
|$245,850
|05/06/2020
|Geoffrey A. Ballotti
|President and CEO
|10,000
|$39.39
|$393,920
